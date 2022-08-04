Mullens win WV Amateur

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the help of an eagle three on the par 5, 17th Hole, Noah Mullens persevered to claim his first West Virginia Amateur title. Throughout the day, Davey Jude, who had the early lead, battled a rough stretch late in his round. Cam Roam play it from behind all day but entered into a tie for first place with six holes to play. After making birdie on a par five, 17th hall, Cam Roam needed a birdie on the final hole to force a three-hole aggregate playoff with Mullens. Roam’s 12-footer slid just past the hole, leaving Roam and Jude in a tie for second place for the overall championship.

“What a tremendous venue, what a tremendous championship,” said Brad Ullman executive director of the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA). “We are very grateful for our partners in Astorg Auto, Mercedes-Benz and United Bank who have helped us elevate this championship tremendously over the last seven years. This championship also could not be done without the great support of the Justice family and The Greenbrier resort.” “Congratulations to the players for their excellent work in getting here.

TOP TEN FINISHERS: • Noah Mullens of Milton, (-5) 275; • Cam Roam of Huntington, (-3) 277; • Davey Jude of Kermit, (-3) 277; • Nick Dent of Lewisburg, (+3) 283; • Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, (+3) 283; • Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, (+4) 284; • Pat Carter of Huntington, (+4) 284; • Brian Anania of Hurricane, (+5) 285; • Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot, (+5) 285; and • Christian McKisic of Buckhannon, (+6) 286

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.