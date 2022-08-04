New Flood Watch aims to raise awareness

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -When the National Weather Service in Charleston put much of the WSAZ viewing area under a 3 day flood watch into the weekend the natural thought some felt was one of “OMG” we are going to get flooded. Take the evening newscasts where it was our job to track what we could see on radar. Nothing severe, just a few lightning strikes and a downpour in parts of the region. And that was easily stated based on minute by minute radar trends.

However after recent devastating flash floods in or close by to our region the theory goes to alert people to a weather pattern that can produce freak flash floods. In effect it is everyone’s personal job to translate the watch into their own lives.

Our job at Newschannel 3 is to work in concert with the NWS to define areas and times that are most likely to produce heavy rains and flash floods. That task will be performed by watching weather trends closely the next 3 days.

So the forecast through Sunday is for a tropical air mass to produce a dazzling field of towering clouds much like a Florida summer weekend. At times those clouds will produce a shower or a thunderstorm. If a thunderstorm manages to grow tall enough, move slowly and generate a torrent then a flash street or even stream flood can occur.

Lows overnight will settle into the upper 60s while daytime highs will stay in the 80s.

Finally if you live along a stream prone to flooding or in a poor drainage area, you know the drill in summer! That is monitor radar trends and if a slow moving storm pours upon you for longer than an hour then a freak event like a flash street flood or worse can occur.

Can’t wait for the cooler and drier air of fall!

