School pushed back due to flooding

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is being pushed back a week in Pike County due to devastating flooding, following a unanimous decision Thursday by the Board of Education.

The first day of school was supposed to be Aug. 11 but now will be Aug. 18.

Professional development for teachers had been scheduled to start Aug. 8, but it has been delayed to Aug 15.

The board highlighted efforts in Pike County following the flooding. They said they’re especially proud of the students in extracurriculars like football and band who are helping out.

Board members will reassess next week if any more school dates need to be pushed back.

