UPDATE | ‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: 08/04/2022 @ 7:10 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been lifted, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

County Manager Jennifer Herrald says a light haze and smell of chlorine was in the air in the area.

Dispatchers say it was reported a little after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Officials tell WSAZ the leak was from a 30 gallon tank of chlorinated tablets and the ‘Shelter in Place’ order was made as a precautionary measure due to the haze and smell in the air.

The ‘all clear’ was given just after 7 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 08/04/2022 @ 6:28 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A ‘Shelter in Place’ order has been issued for some residents in South Charleston.

The order is for those in the area from Montrose Drive to Jefferson Road, from the Kanawha River to the railroad tracks.

Dispatchers say it’s due to a minor incident that came in as a fire alarm at the Clearon Corporation Water Treatment Solutions building.

There is no word on when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.

The South Charleston Fire Department and the South Charleston Police Department are there now.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Our Crew reports there was an alarm going off inside the building itself when they got to the scene, but it has now stopped.

Shortly after that, the county emergency sire was sounded.

Right now, traffic on Interstate 64 and MacCorkle Avenue are not being affected.

