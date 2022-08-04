South Charleston residents safe after morning chlorine spill

South Charleston residents are safe after many were ordered to shelter in place early Thursday morning.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - South Charleston residents are safe after many were ordered to shelter in place early Thursday morning.

The order was issued after a 30-gallon pail of chlorinated dry bleach was found decomposing at Clearon’s Ordinance Center.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said South Charleston fire crews were initially called on reports of a fire alarm at the plant.

Once firefighters arrived, they discovered the leak and used thermal imaging to determine where exactly it originated.

Kanawha County issued the shelter in place from the area of Montrose Drive to Jefferson Road after many saw haze and smelled chlorine.

Steve Toler has lived up the street from the South Charleston Industrial Park, which houses Clearon, for more than two decades.

He said he was already awake when he noticed unusual activity.

“I heard the siren go off, so I knew something was up,” Toler said. “I turned the television on and got the news and found out there was a spill.”

Most residents on Toler’s street said they were not aware of the leak until after the shelter-in-place order was lifted, just after 7 am.

Sigman said that is actually the preferred situation because a more active community could have made the situation worse.

“More people out would be an issue,” Sigman said. “It was an abundance of caution just to be on the safe side. If we had not activated it, would anyone have gotten hurt? Probably not but we want people to have faith we’re gonna set the alarm off if something happens.”

“We went to a lot larger area than what was necessary because you always want to give geographic landmarks when issuing a shelter in place. You don’t want to say just west of the plant, east of the plant, you gotta quantify those numbers,” he added.

Toler said he trusts his neighbors.

“I never had any problem, I lived around all my life I been here 50 years I never had any problem working with them,” he said.

“They’re pretty smart people, they’re right on the ball. I have confidence in those people.”

It was not exactly clear what caused the initial leak. Clearon has not responded to our inquiry.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
South Charleston residents are safe after many were ordered to shelter in place early Thursday...
South Charleston residents safe after morning chlorine spill
The Dog Days Of Summer The Dog Haus Barboursville, WV 7/28/22
Dog Haus Biergarten’s ‘Dog of the Week’
All about fillers with Living Well Aesthetics
All about fillers with Living Well Aesthetics