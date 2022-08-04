Stolen dog found 600 miles away, nearly 5 years later

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on...
An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on regular patrol and noticed it was microchipped.(City of Borger)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (CNN) – A four-legged best friend will soon be back home after a dognapping that happened nearly five years ago.

An animal control officer in Baytown, Texas, found the German shepherd, named Sheba, while on patrol and noticed it was microchipped.

The owner was contacted and told authorities she’s excited Sheba was found.

Sheba’s abduction was caught on home surveillance video. Someone in a truck is seen coming to the owner’s home and taking the dog from the yard.

She was found more than 600 miles from her home, so authorities are now working on a plan to get Sheba returned to her owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

AG warns of charity scams following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky
Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Boone Memorial Hospital receives CMS five-star patient survey rating