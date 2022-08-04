Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief

Huntington, W.Va./New Boston, Ohio (WSAZ) – Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State has partnered with several local churches to assist in the flood relief efforts in Floyd County, Kentucky.

ReGeneration Church and Norway Avenue Church of Christ, both in Huntington, West Virginia, and Sanctuary of Grace Church in Proctorville, Ohio, have teamed up with HFHTS to “Stuff the Truck” with supplies and flood clean-up necessities.

Beginning August 1, Habitat for Humanity will begin collecting the following items:

Cleaning supplies: buckets, mops, brooms, disinfectant, squeegees, paper towels, etc.

Personal care items: soap, shampoo, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.

Diapers and wipes

Pet supplies

Bottled water

Items can be dropped off at the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s ReStore, located at 240 Third Avenue in Huntington, during operating hours, or can be dropped off at the participating churches this Sunday morning or by making arrangements with each church. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, August 9, and all donations will be delivered to Floyd County, KY, on Wednesday, August 10.

For more information, please call Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State at 304-523-4822.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s New Boston ReStore has partnered with Christ United Methodist Church in Sciotoville to “Stuff the Truck” to assist in the flood relief efforts in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Beginning August 5, the New Boston ReStore will begin collecting the same items listed above.

Items can be dropped off at the ReStore, located at 3520 Rhodes Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Thursday, August 18, and all donations will be delivered to Floyd County, KY, on Friday, August 19.

For more information, please call the New Boston ReStore at 740-430-2930.

