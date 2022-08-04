Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather’s deadly shooting

Plea entered by reason of mental illness
Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather's deadly shooting
Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather's deadly shooting(WVRJA)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen accused of shooting and killing his step-grandfather early last year pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, according to the Lincoln County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ryan Perry, 19, who was 17 when the shooting happened in January 2021 along Maple Street in Hamlin, will be sent to William Sharple Hospital for a danger assessment, the prosecutor’s office said. It’s unknown how long he will remain there.

Killed in the shooting was Bobby Walden Jr., who was 60.

In a psychiatric examination, a doctor found Perry competent to stand trial but suffered from mental deficiencies, so he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Prosecutors say the not guilty plea, which was entered Wednesday, was for a charge of first-degree murder with mercy charge.

Perry is still considered in the remand of the court, so the court ultimately will determine his future.

For previous coverage:

Troopers: juvenile accused of shooting and killing grandfather

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief
Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are...
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are...
Tide Loads of Hope
Culler Beauty
Culler Beauty