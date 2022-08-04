Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to Hazard, Kentucky.

The mobile laundry vehicle is at the Walmart Supercenter on Daniel Boone Plaza, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent floods.

Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge.

All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, Procter and Gamble is also distributing free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

The mobile unit can wash up to 150 loads per day.

