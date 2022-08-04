Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.

The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit has been deployed to Hazard, Kentucky.

The mobile laundry vehicle is at the Walmart Supercenter on Daniel Boone Plaza, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent floods.

Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge.

All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, Procter and Gamble is also distributing free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs.

The mobile unit can wash up to 150 loads per day.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

Get moving with Yoga Power
Get moving with Yoga Power
Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather's deadly shooting
Teen pleads not guilty in step-grandfather’s deadly shooting
Stuff the Truck events planned to help Ky flood relief
Services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are...
Tide Loads of Hope