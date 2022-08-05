3 arrested on drugs charges

3 arrested on drugs charges in Meigs County
3 arrested on drugs charges in Meigs County(Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search by officers turned up heroin, fentanyl and other evidence, the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force said.

It happened Thursday after officers searched an apartment along South Third Avenue in Middleport. Officers say one suspect tried to get rid of several baggies with heroin inside.

Arrested were Willie C. Causey, 40, and Stacy J. Jacks, 44, both of Middleport, and Austin R. Billingsley, 21, of Athens. They face charges including possession of drugs. Causey also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

Officers also seized a large amount of cash, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
Herbert Fletcher, 43, was arrested and lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
Crews fight a supermarket fire in Nitro, West Virginia.
Crews fight supermarket fire
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington...
Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident

Latest News

Dinosaur Adventure Show heads to Huntington
Dinosaur Adventure Show heads to Huntington
Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.
Man critically injured after shooting in Charleston
TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA catches loaded firearm at Huntington Tri-State Airport
Yoga Power
Yoga Power