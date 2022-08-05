3 arrested on drugs charges

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug-related charges after a search by officers turned up heroin, fentanyl and other evidence, the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force said.

It happened Thursday after officers searched an apartment along South Third Avenue in Middleport. Officers say one suspect tried to get rid of several baggies with heroin inside.

Arrested were Willie C. Causey, 40, and Stacy J. Jacks, 44, both of Middleport, and Austin R. Billingsley, 21, of Athens. They face charges including possession of drugs. Causey also faces a tampering with evidence charge.

Officers also seized a large amount of cash, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

