4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
The four people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said Thursday.

The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex.

They were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

Police are looking for the driver of a tow truck who stole a new pickup from a Peoria driveway.
VIDEO: Police on lookout for tow truck driver who stole new pickup from driveway
An Amber Alert issued Thursday for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been...
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, on July 14, 2022. A judge on...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to ‘House of Cards’ makers
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak