Back to School Fair at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

You can shop at the other places for Tax Free weekend and just shop... OR you could have some fun while you shop, save some money, score a FREE gift card, while supplies last, this weekend, especially Saturday, August 6th during the The Huntington Mall Back to School Fair sponsored by UniCare Health Plan.

The Back to School Fair will feature a vendor fair, a Hoops Family Children’s Hospital wellness fair, a Fashion Show, a Science show, Magic show, and a Ninja Warrior Karate Demonstration! There will be something exciting to do for the WHOLE family!

Click here for more information about Tax Free Weekend in West Virginia.

Click here for more information about the Back to School Fair at the Huntington Mall.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.