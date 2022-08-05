Crews fight supermarket fire

By Kim Rafferty
Aug. 4, 2022
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are on the scene late Thursday night of a grocery store fire in Nitro, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just before 10:45 p.m. at the Nitro Supermarket in the 2500 block of 1st Avenue.

Dispatchers say the store was closed at the time. They say crews from multiple departments are on scene, including Nitro, St. Albans, Institute and from Putnam County.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said there was heavy fire in the rear of the supermarket when crews arrived at the family-owned business.

As of just before midnight, the fire was contained but not out. Sigman said a remodeling project to the roof was making conditions more challenging for firefighters. The fire has been contained to the rear of the building.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

