Man critically injured after shooting in Charleston

Emergency crews respond to a reported shooting along Hunt Avenue in Charleston Friday, August 5.
(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is suffering from serious injuries Friday afternoon following an argument that ended with shots fired.

According to Charleston Police, the man was shot in the head.

First responders are on the scene along Hunt Avenue in Charleston.

Police say several shots were fired and several vehicles were hit by gunfire during the incident.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 p.m.

Further information has not been released at this time.

A WSAZ crew is headed to the scene.

