Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal ATV accident occurred Friday morning in Letart, West Virginia, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office
The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the accident happening around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road.
The person who died in the accident was 53-years-old.
No further information has been released.
