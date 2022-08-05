Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fatal ATV accident occurred Friday morning in Letart, West Virginia, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the accident happening around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road.

The person who died in the accident was 53-years-old.

No further information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.