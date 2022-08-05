Firefighters battling house fire in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Roane County, according to 911 dispatchers.

The fire was reported around noon Friday at a house on the 2600 block of Clay Road.

It’s not known whether anyone was home when flames began.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Volunteer Fire Departments from Clover, Spencer, Newton and Reedy are on scene.

The dispatcher told WSAZ Clay Road will be shut down for a little while.

