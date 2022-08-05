Flood watch into Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An active afternoon-evening for showers and thunderstorms led to a few flood alerts. While Charleston and the start of Multi-fest endured a sudden wind and torrent, the more severe rains hit up the road in Roane County where a Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service. In southeast Kentucky an alert for brief high water was issued for Floyd and Pike Counties. Through it all the lesson to be learned from these cloudbursts is that the risk of a deluge with high water and high wind potential will be with us this weekend.

While pinpointing where such an event will occur can only come by tracking cells as they form and move…there is one absolute statement to be made, namely; if you live along a stream or street that is prone to flooding then be vigilant this weekend as we await the formation of new downpours.

Weekend tropical skies will yield enough warming to get highs into the mid-80s while overnight lows hang out near 70.

