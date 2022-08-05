Flood Watch Weekend

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued an area-wide Flood Watch through the weekend.

We will need to have a posture of alertness throughout the weekend, rather than the expectation that flooding is imminent for your specific area.

Conditions will again be ripe for flooding in the greater Tri-State region Friday through Sunday.

There won’t be constant rain, nor will it affect everyone all at once. Temperatures will stay in the tropical 70s by morning, and the 80s in the afternoon, except when it’s raining.

We’ll be tracking plumes of rain/rumbles coming through in different pulses and waves. The ones that come across in the afternoon hours will have us most concerned about flooding.

But indeed, any hour of the day or night can sustain a downpour, even if it’s the only spot of rain on the map.

A good rule of thumb is 2-inch rainfall in a 3-hour period. If you see that kind of rain, expect flooding to be imminent.

The conditions where this is possible will exist Friday, Saturday and potentially even Sunday.

If you live near a rapid-rising creek or are traveling to a similarly flood-prone area, you need to make sure you stay in cell service range and have access to live weather data. WSAZ has a free weather app that covers all your bases.

Sunday and Monday will each still have a few scattered showers and storms in them, but the pattern will momentarily ease as a lot of the humidity eventually gets used up overhead.

