Herd talks football ahead of camp beginning Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday at Edwards Stadium meant it was time to talk football for the Thundering Herd, while Friday means it’s time to go to work.

Marshall Head Coach Charles Huff, and his coordinators, were joined by quarterback Henry Columbi and Koby Cumberlander on Thursday to talk Herd football 2022.

The Herd added 48 newcomers from last year’s 7-6 season. Half are recruits and the other half transfers as the Herd seques into the Sun Belt Conference.

Marshall opens its season on September 3rd at home vs. Norfolk State and then travels to Notre Dame for its first road game.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.