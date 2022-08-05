Herd talks football ahead of camp beginning Friday

Marshall, Sun Belt logos
Marshall, Sun Belt logos(WMBF)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday at Edwards Stadium meant it was time to talk football for the Thundering Herd, while Friday means it’s time to go to work.

Marshall Head Coach Charles Huff, and his coordinators, were joined by quarterback Henry Columbi and Koby Cumberlander on Thursday to talk Herd football 2022.

The Herd added 48 newcomers from last year’s 7-6 season. Half are recruits and the other half transfers as the Herd seques into the Sun Belt Conference.

Marshall opens its season on September 3rd at home vs. Norfolk State and then travels to Notre Dame for its first road game.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, Ohio.
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
Several reports of presumptive swine flu cases in people are being investigated in Jackson...
Swine flu cases connected with county fair investigated
Joseph Scott Larch, 38, of Charleston, is sentenced for attempted murder and wanton...
Man who shot at law enforcement during traffic stop sentenced

Latest News

Golf Tip Of The Week Diamond Links Golf Course 8/3/2022
Mullens win WV Amateur
Ironton Junior League baseball
Ironton All-Stars preparing for regionals
Ironton plays first game in less than three weeks
Ironton starts season with two-a-days
Cats held open scrimmage and telethon Tuesday night
Cats raise over 2 million for flood relief