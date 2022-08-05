Nitro residents hoping supermarket comes back after fire

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro residents are hoping a community staple will be back in business after a fire tore through Nitro Supermarket late Thursday night.

No one was hurt, but the power was knocked out during the fire, causing the store’s dairy and meat supplies to spoil.

Firefighters spent Friday trying to figure out how the blaze started.

Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said the initial call was thought to be for an incident connected to the business’s air conditioner.

“Upon the first arrival, there was heavy to moderate smoke coming from an office area,” he explained. “The building crews immediately got to work, and advancing hose lines, they found heavy fire on the second floor which would be a storage/office area.”

Susie Willard makes going to the grocery store part of her daily walks.

“Basically, this is where I do all my shopping,” she said and called the store’s employees the “sweetest people there ever was.”

Chief Mathes expressed confidence the store could rebuild. He said there are no other specific grocery store in the city of Nitro and residents would need to travel to St. Albans or Cross Lanes to get their basic needs. Otherwise, Nitro shoppers would need to head to dollar stores.

“It’s a hub for the city, a lot of people come here a lot of elderly so they depend on this,” he said. “You see the same faces, you see a lot of the same people, you know a lot of people you go in. It’s where a lot of people see each other. The times you’re in here, it’s a staple piece of the community, and we hope to get it back in operation.”

Willard said it would help her a lot.

“I don’t drive. I could always get someone to take me other places, but I like to be as independent as I can be,” she said. “I sure do hope they come back.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For previous coverage:

Crews fight supermarket fire

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.