Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband.

The shooting was reported at Rock Castle Lane in Cherryville.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
(Source: MGN)
Man arrested on drug charges
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Court documents show the victim’s mother and stepfather, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason...
Parents hog-tied child, left him bound for nearly 10 hours, court documents say

Latest News

Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area
Trees blown over in Catlettsburg, Ky. area