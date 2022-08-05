Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky Thursday evening, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband.

The shooting was reported at Rock Castle Lane in Cherryville.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.