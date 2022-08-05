TSA catches loaded firearm at Huntington Tri-State Airport

TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the...
TSA officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Aug. 5. (TSA photo)(TSA)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Florida was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Huntington Tri-State Airport (HTS) caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag Friday morning.

TSA reports the .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine. The weapon was confiscated and the man was cited on a weapons charges.

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

TSA Firearms Caught at the Huntington Tri-State Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2022
TSA Firearms Caught at the Huntington Tri-State Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2022(TSA)

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

