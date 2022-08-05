W.Va. man sentenced for threats to Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after sending emails that threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official.

The Justice Department says Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. used an anonymous email account based in Switzerland to threaten to kill Fauci or members of his family.

Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and has been a vocal supporter of vaccines and other preventive measures against COVID-19. Another target was Dr. Francis Collins.

He was director of the National Institutes of Health at the time of Connally’s threats.

Connally also admitted to sending emails threatening Pennsylvania’s previous health secretary and an unidentified public health official in Massachusetts.

