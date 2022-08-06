Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend.

The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food.

Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers.

Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving in Charleston on time.

Joe Little III, founding member of Cleveland R&B group The Rude Boys, will take the stage instead.

Vendors from throughout the country have made their way to the Capital City to celebrate diversity.

