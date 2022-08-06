Rollover crash closes Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Corridor G is closed in both directions late Friday night due to a rollover crash at the Davis Creek exit in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to Charleston Police officers on scene. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say a car hit a road sign and a guardrail before flipping.

