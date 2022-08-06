Deputy Darrin Lawson welcomed back with hero’s homecoming

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson is back home for now -- escorted into town Friday with a hero’s homecoming.

Lawson was recovering at UK Hospital in Lexington after being wounded in the Floyd County shooting in late June that killed Capt. Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago.

Friday afternoon, Lawson was reunited with his law enforcement brothers and sisters at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

While he has a long road to getting back to 100%, Lawson is finally home -- at least for a few days.

“Incredible feeling. I really, I kind of expected something about it and realized it was going to be like that,” Lawson said. Just seeing all those people out there -- I said being able to see people that I got to see at least two or three times a week. I’m glad to to be able to experience the things that I experienced today. Just being able to have everybody in one room.”

Some of Deputy Lawson’s friends said he was only excited about the Diet Mountain Dew he was finally able to have after 37 days in the hospital. But he says seeing those he loves, even if only for a few days before heading back to the hospital, is exactly what he needed.

