First Warning Forecast | Rain risks continue through mid-week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most of the region saw rain for at least a brief time on Saturday, but fortunately, the atmosphere cooperated and did not produce any wild storm with a torrential downpour or downburst wind like parts of central Kentucky and the West Virginia mountains saw. While showers and storms fade Saturday night, the next three days will continue to see a risk for isolated showers and storms firing up in the humid environment. Activity looks to become widespread again on Wednesday into early Thursday as a cold front crosses. Then, really nice weather looks to take hold for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend as high pressure moving in from Canada offers dry weather with cooler temperatures and much lower humidity.

Isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will continue Saturday evening, mainly until sunset, though a rogue shower can linger through midnight.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s. Patchy fog is likely.

On Sunday, the sky will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Any stronger storm can produce a downpour and burst of wind. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be nearly similar: partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms, and highs in the upper 80s.

By Wednesday, showers and storms turn more widespread again as afternoon temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

After a few lingering showers in the morning, Thursday dries out and turns sunnier for the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Friday and Saturday stay mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable with high temperatures rising to the low 80s.

