First Warning Forecast | Showers, storms continue this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As seen the past couple of days, the atmosphere is primed for very heavy rain and downburst winds. However, it is exactly where and when these occur that remains the biggest forecast challenge, even on the day of. Therefore, it is important the entire region stays alert, and a Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday evening for the potential for local high water. Fortunately, there will be dry time both days this weekend, especially on Sunday, as showers turn more scattered in nature. Scattered showers and storms continue Monday and Tuesday before becoming more widespread again on Wednesday. Then, drier weather should finally return Thursday and Friday with lower humidity and seasonable temperatures.

Saturday morning starts with showers passing over the region, though the rain is relatively light in nature. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the morning will continue to see passing showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. For the afternoon, more scattered storms develop, some which may bring heavy rain and a burst of wind. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s under a mostly cloudy sky.

An isolated shower or storm remains possible through sunset Saturday evening, then rain fades after dark. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s Saturday night under a mostly clear sky. Areas of fog are likely.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be nearly similar: partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, and highs in the mid 80s.

By Wednesday, showers and storms turn more widespread again as afternoon temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday turn mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable with high temperatures rising to the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.