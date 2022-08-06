Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance(Pexels)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July.

Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties.

Those living in Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Pike, and Wolfe were previously approved for reimbursement for emergency protective measures.

DUA claimants must prove their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted by flooding that began in southeastern Kentucky in late July. The applicant cannot otherwise be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits (UI) under state or federal law.

DUA is available to southeastern Kentuckians who:

  • Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to;
  • Cannot work or perform services because of flood damages to the place of employment. This can also include physical inaccessibility to the workplace if the government shuts closes it as a result of the flooding;
  • Prove that the work or self-employment that can no longer be performed was the person’s primary source of income;
  • Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury from the disaster; or
  • Became the main financial supporter of a family if the head of the household died in the disaster.

Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for UI benefits may qualify for DUA.

DUA benefit claims can be submitted online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at (502) 875-0442. The deadline for all applicants was extended until Sept. 6.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington...
Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident
Herbert Fletcher, 43, was arrested and lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
CPD says the man injured in the shooting incident was shot in the head and in critical condition.
Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released
Shooting generic
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
Crews fight a supermarket fire in Nitro, West Virginia.
Crews fight supermarket fire

Latest News

Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up
Firefighters battling house fire in Roane County
When McKinney woke up and saw the heavy rain, she says it made her scared.
Rain hampers clean up in flood damaged communities
One killed in crash
Driver identified in early morning fatal crash