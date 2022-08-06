Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July.

Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties.

Those living in Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Pike, and Wolfe were previously approved for reimbursement for emergency protective measures.

DUA claimants must prove their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted by flooding that began in southeastern Kentucky in late July. The applicant cannot otherwise be eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits (UI) under state or federal law.

DUA is available to southeastern Kentuckians who:

Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to;

Cannot work or perform services because of flood damages to the place of employment. This can also include physical inaccessibility to the workplace if the government shuts closes it as a result of the flooding;

Prove that the work or self-employment that can no longer be performed was the person’s primary source of income;

Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury from the disaster; or

Became the main financial supporter of a family if the head of the household died in the disaster.

Farmers and other self-employed individuals who are traditionally ineligible for UI benefits may qualify for DUA.

DUA benefit claims can be submitted online through the Kentucky Career Center website or by phone at (502) 875-0442. The deadline for all applicants was extended until Sept. 6.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.