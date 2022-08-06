Flood watch update

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In the swampy tropical environment the region is locked in… a flood watch has been in effect for two days now as issued by the National Weather Service. That is a testimony to how unstable a climate we are living in this weekend.

So far the worst we have endured has been a freak wet microburst in Catlettsburg (trees downed) on Thursday and a sudden torrential, wind driven cloudburst in Charleston on Friday just as Multi-fest activities were beginning. The deluge dropped a quick two inches of rain on Charleston resulting in street flooding. Winds were clocked at 65 miles per hour during the squall at Yeager Airport with tents and coverings whipped around on Kanawha Blvd. That’s a mere 9 miles an hour from hurricane force!

While there is little reason to think we avoid another freak event on Saturday, the reality is we will have to watch radar closely before we can alert any area of a similar squall.

The day should start and end wet with a morning shower and weak thunder pattern before the sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. By day’s end a blossoming of new showers and thunderheads will pave the way to some spot flooding events. When and where will be a short term dilemma for Andy to handle.

So if you are heading to a county fair (Wayne, Gallia, Braxton) or a festival like Multi-Fest or the Big Bend Blues Bash in Pomeroy stay abreast of changing weather and by all means don’t cancel your plans since as usual these torrential downpours tend to be highly selective on where they hit.

