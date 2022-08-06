Football scrimmage raises money for flood victims

Money raised at the scrimmage between West Carter and Greenup County will go to help flood victims in Breathitt County.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - People all over the region have been finding ways to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.

Friday night, the West Carter High School football team hosted a scrimmage with Greenup County.

Admission was $5, and all proceeds raised will go to help flood victims in Breathitt County.

West Carter Coach Daniel Barker says with Olive Hill suffering its own devastating flood in 2010, they understand what the latest flood victims are going through.

“Nobody in Olive Hill will forget the floods we had about 10 years ago, so when anyone in our area is impacted, it gets our attention and we hope to help them out,” Barker said.

“Being able to do something like this is awesome,” West Carter player Connor Greene said. “It’s a good experience. Getting to play the game we love while also helping people, there’s no better feeling than that honestly.”

About $2,000 was raised at Friday night’s scrimmage.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers do not know when the ‘Shelter in Place’ order will be lifted.
‘Shelter in Place’ order lifted
West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington...
Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident
Herbert Fletcher, 43, was arrested and lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
Crews fight a supermarket fire in Nitro, West Virginia.
Crews fight supermarket fire
WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok spoke with the city’s director of council and citizen engagement to find...
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints

Latest News

Corridor G is closed in both directions late Friday night due to a crash at the Davis Creek...
Rollover crash closes Corridor G
Flood watch for downpours
First Warning Forecast
Hometown Hero | Helmet Heroes
Hometown Hero | Helmet Heroes
Money raised at the scrimmage between West Carter and Greenup County will go to help flood...
Football scrimmage raises money for flood victims