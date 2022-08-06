Man killed in ATV crash

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say.

The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday on Collier Road near Jackson Sugar Camp Road.

Troopers say Adkins was headed west on Collier Road when the Honda model ATV went off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

