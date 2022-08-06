Man killed in ATV crash

ATV crash graphic
ATV crash graphic(VNL)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Scioto County died Friday in an ATV accident, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Andy A. Adkins, 58, of South Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner, troopers say.

The accident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Friday on Collier Road near Jackson Sugar Camp Road.

Troopers say Adkins was headed west on Collier Road when the Honda model ATV went off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington...
Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident
Herbert Fletcher, 43, was arrested and lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
CPD says the man injured in the shooting incident was shot in the head and in critical condition.
Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released
Crews fight a supermarket fire in Nitro, West Virginia.
Crews fight supermarket fire
Fatal ATV accident
Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County

Latest News

Tim Irr visits the Ohio State Fair
Tim Irr visits the Ohio State Fair
Street flooding, file picture
Flood watch update
Deputy Darrin Lawson welcomed back with hero's homecoming
Deputy Darrin Lawson welcomed back with hero’s homecoming
Deputy Darrin Lawson welcomed back with hero's homecoming
Deputy Darrin Lawson welcomed back with hero's homecoming