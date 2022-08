VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328.

A man is in custody.

No names have been released yet.

