Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the vehicle they were in.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A toddler is dead after a tragic crash in Houston Friday.

It happened after a cement truck careened off an overpass and landed on a car.

Police say four people were in the car when the truck landed on it, two adults and 22-month-old twins.

The cement truck driver was a 36-year-old woman who police say did not show any signs of intoxication.

A preliminary investigation shows that she attempted to slow the vehicle down before it went over the overpass.

Authorities believe slick roadways may have caused the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington...
Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident
Herbert Fletcher, 43, was arrested and lodged at the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
CPD says the man injured in the shooting incident was shot in the head and in critical condition.
Man critically injured in Charleston shooting; name released
Crews fight a supermarket fire in Nitro, West Virginia.
Crews fight supermarket fire
Fatal ATV accident
Fatal ATV accident reported in Mason County

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Schumer: Dems move toward votes on economic bill, with drug price curbs largely intact
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Mall of America increases security after shooting, lockdown
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
Saturday morning top stories
Saturday morning top stories