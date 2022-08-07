First Warning Forecast | Storm chances linger through mid-week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered, slow-moving showers and storms impacted much of the region Sunday afternoon, but fortunately, flooding was kept at a minimum again. Monday and Tuesday present the same story of isolated to scattered showers and storms before Wednesday turns damper as a crossing cold front allows for more widespread precipitation. Right on the heels of the first front comes a second front that passes Thursday night. This second cold front will be significant in sweeping the heat, humidity, and frequent storms away from the region just in time for the upcoming weekend. It may feel like an early taste of fall!

Isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will continue through sunset Sunday evening before fading. Cloud cover begins decreasing after dark.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night. A stray shower or two is possible, but most locations stay dry as low temperatures fall to near 70 degrees. Patchy fog is likely.

There is another isolated shower and storm risk on Monday and Tuesday. Similar to Sunday, some storms may produce heavy rain. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 80s.

By Wednesday, showers and storms turn more widespread again as afternoon temperatures stay near 80 degrees.

After a few lingering showers in the morning, Thursday dries out and turns sunnier for the afternoon. High temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

A couple showers may pass Thursday night into early Friday, but the daylight hours on Friday will be mostly sunny, dry, and extremely pleasant as high temperatures only rise to the upper 70s with significantly lower humidity.

Saturday and Sunday stay mostly sunny, dry, and comfortable with high temperatures only rising to the low 80s.

