Man injured after being stabbed multiple times

Binion was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man six times, according to the Olive...
Binion was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man six times, according to the Olive Hill Police Department.(WSAZ)
By Andrew Collins
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill.

Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street.

Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area.

The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to OHPD.

The suspect, Jared Binion, was taken into custody. Olive Hill police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers with OHPD said Binion does have a criminal history.

He’s currently lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
ATV crash graphic
Man killed in ATV crash
Woman injured in shooting
Street flooding, file picture
Flood watch update
West Virginia State Police reports the incident happened on the on-ramp of I-64 near Huntington...
Bullet goes through car door, barely missing toddler’s foot during road rage incident

Latest News

Huntington water main break
Water main break shuts down road
Woman injured in shooting
Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up