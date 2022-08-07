Man injured after being stabbed multiple times

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) -Olive Hill Police Department said a man was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed six times in Olive Hill.

Police say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. on Penson Street.

Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area.

The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to OHPD.

The suspect, Jared Binion, was taken into custody. Olive Hill police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers with OHPD said Binion does have a criminal history.

He’s currently lodged at the Carter County Detention Center.

