Water main break shuts down road

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Portions of a busy road in Huntington are shut down after a water main break in the area.

West Virginia American Water says 20th Street near 9th Avenue will be closed most of Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Virginia American water told WSAZ crews are working on repairs, and service is expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Sunday.

Customers may experience low water pressure or discolored water until the issue is resolved.

Motorists should avoid the area of 20th Street and 9th Avenue until the repairs are completed.

