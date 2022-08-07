Woman injured in shooting

(Source: MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia.

It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West.

Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun.

CPD said the victim suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story.

