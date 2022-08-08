Boil water advisory still in effect for some residents after weekend water main break

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Days after a water main break Saturday night in Milton, several residents said they were still without water Monday morning. As of Monday afternoon, with most water restored, many said their water was now dirty.

Stacie Issa had been taken matters into her own hands since she realized she did not have water and put her pool water to use to help her neighbors.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a pool and a golf cart,” Issa said.

“I’ve been filling buckets of water and delivering it to my neighbors so they can at least flush their toilets.”

Milton’s Public Works Director Charlie Conard was not available to speak on camera but said a water main break that happened in the 800 block of Main Street around 11:00 Saturday night affected many customers’ water service.

During a phone interview, Conard said valves at the site of water main break were turned off to stop leaks, but many people still did not have water Monday morning including Issa and her neighbors.

“It’s very frustrating to be in 2022 and not have the ability to have basic utilities.”

Conard said crews went out to check hydrants in the area twice, once Sunday afternoon and again Monday morning, when residents continued to report not having water, to see if the hydrants were the source of the problem.

He had said after an earlier phone call with WSAZ, he went to the site of the water main break and found some valves still stuck. After some work, he said the valves became loose and expected water to be fully restored mid-Monday afternoon.

As of late Monday, Issa said her water was back but was discolored.

She said until things are back to normal, she will try to help her neighbors as best as she can.

“I guess I’ll be purchasing more bottled water,” she said. “I’ll be delivering water out of my pool to my neighbors so they could at least flush their toilets.”

Conard said he was not sure how many residents had been without water during the last few days but estimated it could have been in the hundreds.

The city of Milton and Charlie Conard were contacted again after WSAZ learned of the water being back but discolored, to get some more information including when the water may once again appear normal and are still waiting to hear back.

Some residents remain under a boil water advisory. Check here to see those affected.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.