Bookmark Monday | Caterpillar Finds Her Wings, A Caterpillar's Story
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Published by Covenant Books of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina, Melinda Eplin Griffith’s new book ‘Caterpillar Finds Her Wings, A Caterpillar’s Story,’ is paired with brilliant illustrations and conveys a message of hope and self-worth for children.

It is available at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

Click here to watch Melinda’s previous segment on Studio 3.

