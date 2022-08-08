Bookmark Monday | Caterpillar Finds Her Wings, A Caterpillar’s Story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Published by Covenant Books of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina, Melinda Eplin Griffith’s new book ‘Caterpillar Finds Her Wings, A Caterpillar’s Story,’ is paired with brilliant illustrations and conveys a message of hope and self-worth for children.

It is available at bookstores everywhere or online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart.

Click here to watch Melinda’s previous segment on Studio 3.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.