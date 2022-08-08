Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following a shooting along 6th Street and Hunt Avenue in Charleston on Friday.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department say they responded to a shooting call just after 2 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they say they located James Hambrick, 42, of Charleston with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hambrick was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died on Sunday due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Witnesses told police Hambrick was exiting an apartment on 6th Street when two vehicles pulled up. They say Hambrick and the occupants of the vehicles started to exchange words, when the occupants pulled out firearms and starting firing at him, striking him in the head.

The vehicles then fled the scene.

Five suspects have since been detain in relation to the shooting, which is now being ruled a homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

