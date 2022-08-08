Emergency crews respond to report of explosion

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - There has been a report of an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky, emergency management confirms Monday morning.

According to dispatchers, the call came in from Dorton, Kentucky.

Emergency management says injuries have been reported, but crews do not know how many people have been hurt.

First responders are setting up a landing zone to fly victims out, according to emergency management.

