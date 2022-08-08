Former Fayette Co. teacher sentenced for felony sexual assault

Leonard Dale Varner Jr. is set to serve at least 20 years in prison before being eligible for parole.(Fayette Co. Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Fayette Co. Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti’s office, 35 year-old Leonard Dale Varner Jr. of Hopewell was sentenced to prison on Monday.

According to the post, Varner’s sentencing includes 1-5 years for felony third-degree sexual assault, 10-20 years for felony sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, 10-25 years for felony second-degree sexual assault and 2-10 years for felony solicitation of a minor.

The post also noted Judge Paul M. Blake ordered the penalties for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and second-degree sexual assault to be served consecutively. The remaining three sentences are ordered to be served concurrently with the others.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Varner “must serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before being eligible for parole.” He can serve a maximum of 45 years. He is also ordered to serve 40 years of extended supervised release upon discharge.

