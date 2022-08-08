Four vehicle accident closes parts of I-77 South

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving four vehicles has closed parts of I-77 South in Sissonville this morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

It happened near the 105 mile marker.

There is no word yet on when those lanes will reopen.

