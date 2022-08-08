Four vehicle accident closes parts of I-77 South

Parts of I-77 South in Sissonville are closed this morning.
By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving four vehicles has closed parts of I-77 South in Sissonville this morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken to the hospital.

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

It happened near the 105 mile marker.

There is no word yet on when those lanes will reopen.

