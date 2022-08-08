Golfers tee off for good cause at Fruth Golf Tournament

golf MGN generic
golf MGN generic(Pexels)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Golfers had a chance to tee off in a tournament for a good cause.

About 120 golfers participated Monday in the 5th annual Fruth Golf Tournament in Hurricane.

All of the participants paid to get a chance to play, and all of that money raised goes toward the Bridge of Hope Foundation and scholarships for Fruth Pharmacy workers.

On Monday, a $20,000 check was presented to the Bridge of Hope Foundation, and 18 scholarships were handed out to employees.

“It will be a great help to me, honestly, because I’m an art major, and we’re usually expected to get our own supplies,” said scholarship recipient Joseph Hayslette. “And usually at the beginning of the semester it’s hard for me because I can’t get my supplies until I get my scholarship money.”

Bridge of Hope provides those who have successfully graduated recovery programs assistance in the next steps of their lives, including going back to school and starting a career, and helps fight the stigma of recovering addicts.

