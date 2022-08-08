Gov. DeWine declares Aug. 9 to be ‘Dolly Parton Day’ in Ohio

OHIO (WSAZ) - Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that Tuesday, Aug. 9 will be honorary ‘Dolly Parton Day’ in Ohio.

The announcement comes ahead of the singer’s visit to Columbus, during which she will celebrate the success of her Imagination Library of Ohio.

Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails a free book to more than 327,000 children in the state every month.

The program is open to children up to the age of five in all the state’s 88 counties.

Parton has performed at various locations across the state of Ohio, including the Ohio State Fair.

She will be inducted Nov. 5 into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.