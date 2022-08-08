Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes

FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have been working at the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., on July 4, 2021. Money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where the collapsed condominium tower once stood will pay property taxes rather than owners of the destroyed units, a judge ordered Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A judge says money from the sale of Florida beachfront property where a collapsed condominium tower once stood will be used to pay property taxes of the destroyed units.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said in a brief ruling Monday that the 2022 tax payments should not come from the $96 million previously earmarked to compensate owners of the 136 units of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

The building collapsed June 24, 2021, killing 98 people.

Instead, Hanzman said the taxes, a little under $800,000, county officials say, should be paid from the $120 million sale of the land formerly occupied by the 12-story building.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
One person dead after shooting
Binion was arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man six times, according to the Olive...
Man injured after being stabbed multiple times
Woman injured in shooting
Huntington water main break
Water main break shuts down road
Three injured in home explosion

Latest News

Zachary Sample, 32, is charged with three counts of sexual battery after police say he sexually...
Massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 3 women, police say
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. (CNN, Flamingo Casino, Geffen Records, Hope...
Olivia Newton-John dies at 73
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death