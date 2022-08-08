Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty

The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of...
The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen is named in a 20-count indictment. Storz is facing three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, first degree, seven counts of wanton endangerment, first degree, assault on a service animal, first degree, and assault in the fourth degree, fourth offense domestic violence.

The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz is accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an Emergency Protection Order and arrest Storz for fourth degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins all died in the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a ‘war zone.’

Police K-9 Drago was also shot and killed during the shootout.

All four heroes were laid to rest in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Deputy killed in the line-of-duty honored during memorial service

Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

Prestonsburg police officer killed during mass shooting laid to rest

Memorial service held for K-9 officer killed in the line of duty

