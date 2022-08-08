Preparations begin for 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia

By Summer Jewell
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations are beginning in Lewisburg for the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia.

Gates are set to open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with carnival rides beginning at 11 a.m.

The fair will hold a variety of special discounts for opening day, including $7 gate admission and $25 ride passes.

The theme of this year’s fair will be “Mountain Grown Fun.”

