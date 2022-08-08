Preparations begin for 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Preparations are beginning in Lewisburg for the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia.
Gates are set to open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, with carnival rides beginning at 11 a.m.
The fair will hold a variety of special discounts for opening day, including $7 gate admission and $25 ride passes.
The theme of this year’s fair will be “Mountain Grown Fun.”
