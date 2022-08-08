Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female

Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the developing eggs determine the sex of sea turtles.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years.

Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female.

Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the beaches, and the temperatures of the developing eggs determine the sex of sea turtles.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a sea turtle egg that incubates above 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit will have female hatchlings.

Over the past four summers, biologists have seen more female sea turtle hatchlings and far fewer male sea turtle hatchlings, a manager at Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys said.

Without the males, there would eventually be no more baby turtles at all. Without sea turtles, the natural order of the marine ecosystem would be entirely disrupted.

